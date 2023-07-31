A graphic displays Tech. Sgt. Kenneth T. Miller, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Band audio engineer, holding a coin after earning the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. Miller was recognized for his outstanding performance in recording and broadcasting the USAFE Band’s Sunny Clarinet Concert to students in Ukraine, and enabling the Kaiserslautern Military Community Special Olympics to host its first in-person event since 2019.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7947927
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-OS066-1003
|Resolution:
|6250x4249
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, AOTW Miller inspires hope in Ukraine, KMC [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT