A graphic displays Tech. Sgt. Kenneth T. Miller, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Band audio engineer, holding a coin after earning the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. Miller was recognized for his outstanding performance in recording and broadcasting the USAFE Band’s Sunny Clarinet Concert to students in Ukraine, and enabling the Kaiserslautern Military Community Special Olympics to host its first in-person event since 2019.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 09:10 Photo ID: 7947927 VIRIN: 230731-F-OS066-1003 Resolution: 6250x4249 Size: 1.84 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW Miller inspires hope in Ukraine, KMC [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.