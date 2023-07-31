Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AOTW Miller inspires hope in Ukraine, KMC [Image 3 of 3]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A graphic displays Tech. Sgt. Kenneth T. Miller, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Band audio engineer, holding a coin after earning the title of Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. Miller was recognized for his outstanding performance in recording and broadcasting the USAFE Band’s Sunny Clarinet Concert to students in Ukraine, and enabling the Kaiserslautern Military Community Special Olympics to host its first in-person event since 2019.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    USAFE Band
    audio engineer
    Airlifter of the Week

