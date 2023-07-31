Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools [Image 3 of 3]

    Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the Center of Automation, under the 78th Air Base Wing Communications Directorate, work at their desks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. The CoA office is encouraging Robins AFB personnel who are interested in learning about automation tools to join the CoA's Citizen Developer working group.

    78th Air Base Wing Communications Directorate
    Center of Automation

