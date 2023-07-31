Personnel from the Center of Automation, under the 78th Air Base Wing Communications Directorate, work at their desks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. The CoA office is encouraging Robins AFB personnel who are interested in learning about automation tools to join the CoA's Citizen Developer working group.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 08:55 Photo ID: 7947920 VIRIN: 230801-F-HX153-1049 Resolution: 6783x4522 Size: 4.31 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools [Image 3 of 3], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.