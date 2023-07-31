Personnel from the Center of Automation, under the 78th Air Base Wing Communications Directorate, work at their desks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. The CoA office is encouraging Robins AFB personnel who are interested in learning about automation tools to join the CoA's Citizen Developer working group.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7947920
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-HX153-1049
|Resolution:
|6783x4522
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools [Image 3 of 3], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT