Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools

Photo By C Arce | Personnel from the Center of Automation, under the 78th Air Base Wing Communications Directorate, work at their desks at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. The CoA office is encouraging Robins AFB personnel who are interested in learning about automation tools to join the CoA's Citizen Developer working group.

The Center of Automation office under the 78th Air Base Wing Communications Directorate, here, is seeking Team Robins personnel interested in utilizing automation tools that could potentially make their work lives easier, simpler and more automated.



According to Candace Wilder, program manager for the CoA, using automation tools can help employees invest more time in critical and transformative tasking. “Robotic Process Automation makes it easy to build, deploy and manage software robots that emulate human actions. It can also perform a wide range of defined actions, usually faster and more consistent than humans,” she said.



The CoA office’s mission is to be an entry point for tools that build autonomous processes. “We evaluate these tools then assist the Robins community in receiving training on them,” said Juanson Pitt, chief of the Business Systems Branch at the CoA.



Wilder said their office is encouraging those interested to sign up to be part of the Citizen Developer working group.



The CoA team shared it is not necessary to have coding background to become a Citizen Developer. In fact, they use low-code and no-code tools that “provide a straightforward drag-and-drop interface and tools to record keyboard and mouse actions,” Wilder said.



She shared the benefits of being a member of the Citizen Developer working group are as follows:



– Represent your organization as a champion of innovative, leading-edge business practices.



– Training opportunities.



– Shared repository of pre-built templates and solutions.



– Get support and assistance from their team of automation experts.



– Guidance on best practices and governance to ensure sustainability of your solutions.



– Receive important updates and information.



There is no deadline to request to be part of the working group, and personnel interested or have any questions can contact Wilder at candace.wilder.1@us.af.mil.



Story was originally posted to the Robins Air Force Base website August 1, 2023, and may be found at https://www.robins.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3479021/robins-center-of-automation-seeks-personnel-interested-in-learning-automation-t/