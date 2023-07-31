Personnel from the Center of Automation office, under the 78th Air Base Wing Communications Directorate, pose for a photo in their office at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 1, 2023. The CoA office is seeking Robins AFB personnel interested in learning automation tools.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7947919
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-HX153-1034
|Resolution:
|5126x3417
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools [Image 3 of 3], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robins Center of Automation seeks personnel interested in learning automation tools
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT