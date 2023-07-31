Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, deputy director, Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and assistant adjutant general, Michigan, presents the first Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate to retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Mester, in Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 01, 2023. The Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate is a recently commissioned certificate recognizing veterans who served during the Vietnam war, with a special designation given to those who had exposure to tactical herbicides, such as Agent Orange, during their service.

