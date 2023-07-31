Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate [Image 3 of 3]

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, deputy director, Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and assistant adjutant general, Michigan, presents the first Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate to retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Mester, in Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 01, 2023. The Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate is a recently commissioned certificate recognizing veterans who served during the Vietnam war, with a special designation given to those who had exposure to tactical herbicides, such as Agent Orange, during their service.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    michigan
    veteran
    certificate
    first
    vietnam
    recognition

