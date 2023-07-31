Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate

Rep. Bob Bezotte, state representative, Michigan, presents a tribute to retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Mester, in Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 01, 2023. The tribute is for his contributions in assisting Rep. Bezotte create the Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate, a recently commissioned certificate recognizing veterans who served during the Vietnam war.

Date Taken: 08.01.2023