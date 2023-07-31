Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate [Image 1 of 3]

    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    Michigan National Guard

    Rep. Bob Bezotte, state representative, Michigan, presents a tribute to retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Mester, in Lansing, Mich., on Aug. 01, 2023. The tribute is for his contributions in assisting Rep. Bezotte create the Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate, a recently commissioned certificate recognizing veterans who served during the Vietnam war.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:53
    Photo ID: 7947743
    VIRIN: 230801-Z-VL138-1002
    Resolution: 7104x5504
    Size: 17.88 MB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate
    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate
    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    michigan
    veteran
    certificate
    first
    vietnam
    recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT