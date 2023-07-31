Group photo taken with (first); Rep. Bob Bezotte, state representative, Michigan; (third); retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Mester; (fifth); and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, deputy director, Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and assistant adjutant general, Michigan; as they present the first Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate in Lansing, Mich., Aug. 01, 2023. The Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate is a recently commissioned certificate going out to veterans who served in Vietnam, with a special designation given to those who were exposed to Agent Orange during their service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:53 Photo ID: 7947745 VIRIN: 230801-Z-VL138-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.27 MB Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.