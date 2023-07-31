Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate [Image 2 of 3]

    Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    Michigan National Guard

    Group photo taken with (first); Rep. Bob Bezotte, state representative, Michigan; (third); retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Mester; (fifth); and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, deputy director, Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and assistant adjutant general, Michigan; as they present the first Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate in Lansing, Mich., Aug. 01, 2023. The Michigan Vietnam Veteran Recognition Certificate is a recently commissioned certificate going out to veterans who served in Vietnam, with a special designation given to those who were exposed to Agent Orange during their service.

    This work, Vietnam Veteran Awarded the First of a New Certificate [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

