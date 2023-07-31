Tamiok Strike kicks off with Opening Ceremony

Command leadership for 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Papua New Guinea Dence Force 1st Regimental Pacific Infantry Regiment pose for a phot following the opening ceremony of Exercise Tamiok Strike 2023, Taurama Barracks, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea July 31, 2023. Tamiok Strike 2023 is a two-week bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces and U.S. Forces, to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. This is the third iteration of Tamiok Strike.

