    Tamiok Strike kicks off with Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Tamiok Strike kicks off with Opening Ceremony

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Commander, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Col. Margaret McGunegle, addresses U.S. and PNGDF Soldiers during the opening ceremony of Exercise Tamiok Strike 2023, Taurama Barracks, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea July 31, 2023. Tamiok Strike 2023 is a two-week bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces and U.S. Forces, to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. This is the third iteration of Tamiok Strike.

    #tamiokstrike #tamiokstrike23 #sappers #sustaintheforce #PNGDF #PapuaNewGuinea

