Tamiok Strike kicks off with Opening Ceremony

Papua New Guinea Defence Force Chief of Force Preparation, Col. Craig Solomon, addresses U.S. and PNGDF Soldiers during the opening ceremony of Exercise Tamiok Strike 2023, Taurama Barracks, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea July 31, 2023. Tamiok Strike 2023 is a two-week bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces and U.S. Forces, to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the

