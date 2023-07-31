Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Ashley Carey

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Carey, a 36th Munitions Squadron senior munitions controller, updates munitions movements at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

