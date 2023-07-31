Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Ashley Carey

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Carey, a 36th Munitions Squadron senior munitions controller, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jose Ramon Jr., 36th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 Photo by SrA Jasmine Barnes