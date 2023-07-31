Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Ashley Carey

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Carey, a 36th Munitions Squadron senior munitions controller, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a senior munitions controller, Carey leads 11 Airmen conducting command and control operations for 130 munitions technicians as they perform explosives operations in the Indo-Pacific Theater’s largest conventional munitions stockpile valued at $1.8 billion. She drafts, maintains and executes 27 emergency action checklists and serves as the focal point for munitions related requirements amongst wing, sister service and foreign partner militaries. She directs entry control procedures for two munition storage areas, trains sentries responsible for safeguarding 4,400 acres, containing 143 munitions facilities and nine million munitions assets.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in December 2022, Carey noted areas for improvement and authored an updated squadron typhoon checklist. Applying her broad data science skill set, she generated three trackers, enabling real time quality of life updates. Furthermore, her data assessed nine operating facilities and 182 igloos highlighting 59 explosive facilities with inoperable lightning protection systems. Carey teamed up with weapon safety and civil engineering to assess the explosive safety arcs, updating evacuation procedures for lightning within five miles, shielding 126 Airmen and 4,500 contractors working in the munition storage area.



“I’ve been fortunate and had great supervision throughout my whole career,” said Carey. “My favorite part about my job is the diversity. We have a lot of different shops and sections that we can work in and learn new skill sets and work with different people.”



Carey served as the liaison for 23 Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) munitions personnel during a bilateral training event where she oversaw the receipt and tracking of 26,000 RSAF munitions. As Typhoon Mawar approached, she coordinated the emergency preparation of RSAF’s munitions to protect them from the storm. Following the storm, she integrated with the wing unit control center and guided 126 personnel through five emergency action checklists and typhoon recovery. Her efforts were key to the reconstitution of 22 miles of roads, 191 facilities and 122 vehicles, restoring core munitions combat capabilities less than 48 hours after the storm. Additionally, she was selected for a career broadening opportunity where she integrated with Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, personnel during their wing operational readiness exercise. The skills she learned were instrumental when she executed a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command directed no-notice alert tasking. She oversaw the integration of ten Kadena Air Base, Japan, munitions personnel, the receipt of 71 tons of munitions cargo and equipment and ensured 12 combat loaded F-15 Eagles were ready to project airpower. Her efforts launched a firm reception for a regional competitor’s naval forces as they approached sovereign U.S. territory. Carey is a key member of the Andersen team, earning superior performer during the unit's vertical inspection and was coined by the 11th Air Force command chief for her outstanding leadership.



“I think work ethic is very important,” said Carey. “Showing that for your Airmen is important so that they also strive to be successful.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Carey!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 21:06 Story ID: 450482 Location: GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Ashley Carey, by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.