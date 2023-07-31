Members of the 4th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resource management pose for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 13, 2023. The 4th OSS HARM office stores and maintains flight record folders for every aircrew member at SJAFB, which contain information about their entire flying career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7946224
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-TE159-1001
|Resolution:
|1363x886
|Size:
|196.3 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HARM Office: Quiet professionals crucial to 4 FW mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HARM Office: Quiet professionals crucial to 4 FW mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT