Members of the 4th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resource management pose for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 13, 2023. The 4th OSS HARM office stores and maintains flight record folders for every aircrew member at SJAFB, which contain information about their entire flying career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:13 Photo ID: 7946224 VIRIN: 230323-F-TE159-1001 Resolution: 1363x886 Size: 196.3 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HARM Office: Quiet professionals crucial to 4 FW mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.