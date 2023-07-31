Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HARM Office: Quiet professionals crucial to 4 FW mission [Image 2 of 3]

    HARM Office: Quiet professionals crucial to 4 FW mission

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech Sgt. Kristina Riggan, 4th OSS HARM office NCO-in-charge, right, reviews a document with Senior Airman Trinity Carter, 4th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resource manager, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 13, 2023. Carter is responsible for in- and out-processing aircrew members and transferring their flight record folders.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:13
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    HARM office
    15th Air Force

