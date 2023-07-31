HARM Office: Quiet professionals crucial to 4 FW mission

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.- - It takes an army to get an aircraft off the ground — or rather, an Air Force. When an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot taxis down the flightline at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, it may seem the weight of success lies on their shoulders.



Although their knowledge and skills are important, these pilots did not reach this point of readiness alone. Individuals from various career fields do their part to ensure aviators are qualified and safe to fly. One of these individuals is Senior Airman Trinity Carter, 4th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resource manager.



“I was in the Squadron Aviation Resource Management before HARM and I saw the fast pace [of SARM], " said Carter. “ Moving here to HARM isn't necessarily the same as dealing with back office stuff but you are more inside, so it helps you better understand how things go toward the day- to-day mission.”



HARMs are responsible for in- and out-processing aircrew members and maintaining records such as flight physicals, flying hours, training requirements, aeronautical orders and special pay data for the aircrew member’s entire career, to ensure pilots are mission-ready and safe to fly.



“We track everything, from how much sleep our aircrew is getting to how current a member is on landing procedures,” said Tech. Sgt. Kristina Riggan, 4th OSS HARM noncommissioned officer in charge. “As 1-Charlies, we keep track of and maintain everything that has to do with our aircrew members flying: physical and physiological status, flight hours, training, crew rest. It’s all what we do.”



As one could imagine, there can be mountains of paperwork required to keep student pilots on the right track, and the 4th OSS HARMs are the gatekeepers of Seymour Johnson AFB’s flight records.



Each individual flying squadron at SJAFB, North Carolina, has their own SARM office, while the HARM office oversees each aircrew member on base.



However, before pilots can get the “good-to-go” from the SARM, they must first in-process their records with the 4th OSS HARM office.



“We maintain all the records for all the aircrew members on this base in their flight record folders,” said Tech. Sgt. Riggan. “It’s pretty much a folder of their career.”



When the pilot takes off, they put their faith in the competence of their wingmen, who prepare them for whatever they may face in the wild blue yonder.

