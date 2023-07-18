Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-Italy, Directorate of Emergency Services Demonstration [Image 8 of 11]

    USAG-Italy, Directorate of Emergency Services Demonstration

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    07.31.2023

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Military Police, Fire and Emergency Services and SETAF-AF Carabinieri conduct medical emergency response exercise at Livorno Elementary and Middle
    School. This exercise serves to synchronize the first responders effort and to share the best practices in emergency situations, within Camp Darby Area of
    Responsibility. From Right Cpt. Marcus J. Nielsen, Cpt. Tommy L. Disario, Firefight Lead Antonio Salsedo and firefighter Alessio Caroti assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Camp Darby, during the Directorate Emergency Services demonstration. Camp Darby, Italy, July 31, 2023 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 06:58
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    USArmy
    Southern European Task Force
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USAG-Italy
    SETAF-AF

