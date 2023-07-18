Military Police, Fire and Emergency Services and SETAF-AF Carabinieri conduct medical emergency response exercise at Livorno Elementary and Middle
School. This exercise serves to synchronize the first responders effort and to share the best practices in emergency situations, within Camp Darby Area of
Responsibility. Left, firefighter Alessio Caroti and Firefight Lead Antonio Salsedo, assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Camp Darby, practice cardiopulmonary and resuscitation, during the Directorate Emergency Services demonstration. Camp Darby, Italy, July 31, 2023 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 06:58
|Photo ID:
|7945498
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-II094-1312
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAG-Italy, Directorate of Emergency Services Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT