Military Police, Fire and Emergency Services and SETAF-AF Carabinieri conduct medical emergency response exercise at Livorno Elementary and Middle

School. This exercise serves to synchronize the first responders effort and to share the best practices in emergency situations, within Camp Darby Area of

Responsibility. Form right, Cpt. Tommy L. Disario, firefighter Davide Bernini and firefighter Alessio Caroti, assigned to Fire and Emergency Services Camp Darby, practice cardiopulmonary and resuscitation, during the Directorate Emergency Services demonstration. Camp Darby, Italy, July 31, 2023 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 06:58 Photo ID: 7945497 VIRIN: 230731-A-II094-1311 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 9.31 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG-Italy, Directorate of Emergency Services Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.