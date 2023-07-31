USS Miguel Keith Conducts a FOD Walk-Down

CORAL SEA (July 30, 2023) –Royal Australian, Royal New Zealand and U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) to prep the ship for flight operations while underway in the Coral Sea July 30, 2023. Miguel Keith, currently operating under Task Force 76/3, is participating in Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

