    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Miguel Keith Conducts Boat Operations with HMAS Adelaide [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Miguel Keith Conducts Boat Operations with HMAS Adelaide

    CORAL SEA

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    CORAL SEA (July 30, 2023) –A rigid hull inflatable boat, assigned to the Canberra-class landing helicopter dock HMAS Adelaide (L01), receives a Royal Australian Navy Sailor from the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while underway in the Coral Sea July 30, 2023. Miguel Keith, currently operating under Task Force 76/3, is participating in Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Miguel Keith Conducts Boat Operations with HMAS Adelaide [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

