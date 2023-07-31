USS Miguel Keith Conducts Boat Operations with HMAS Adelaide

CORAL SEA (July 30, 2023) –A rigid hull inflatable boat, assigned to the Canberra-class landing helicopter dock HMAS Adelaide (L01), receives a Royal Australian Navy Sailor from the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while underway in the Coral Sea July 30, 2023. Miguel Keith, currently operating under Task Force 76/3, is participating in Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

