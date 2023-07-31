Koa Moana 23: U.S. Marine Corps Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cesar Rivera, a native of Laredo, Texas and data systems administrator with Task Force Koa Moana 23, is pinned his current rank during a ceremony on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 1, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

