Koa Moana 23: U.S. Marine Corps Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cesar Rivera, a native of Laredo, Texas and data systems administrator with Task Force Koa Moana 23, is pinned his current rank during a ceremony on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 1, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)
|08.01.2023
|08.01.2023 02:42
|7945174
|230801-M-NB769-1023
|5760x3840
|16.18 MB
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|LAREDO, TX, US
|2
|2
Koa Moana Marines Promoted in PNG
