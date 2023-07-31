U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ralph Canezo, left, a native of Lakewood, Washington and motor vehicle operator, and Lance Cpl. Pedro Ayala, a native of Las Vegas and landing support specialist, both with Task Force Koa Moana 23, were promoted to their current ranks during a ceremony on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 1, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 02:42
|Photo ID:
|7945175
|VIRIN:
|230801-M-NB769-1035
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|14.67 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Hometown:
|LAKEWOOD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Koa Moana 23: U.S. Marine Corps Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Koa Moana Marines Promoted in PNG
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT