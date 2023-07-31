Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 23: U.S. Marine Corps Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Koa Moana 23: U.S. Marine Corps Promotion Ceremony

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ralph Canezo, left, a native of Lakewood, Washington and motor vehicle operator, and Lance Cpl. Pedro Ayala, a native of Las Vegas and landing support specialist, both with Task Force Koa Moana 23, were promoted to their current ranks during a ceremony on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 1, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 02:42
    Photo ID: 7945175
    VIRIN: 230801-M-NB769-1035
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    Hometown: LAKEWOOD, WA, US
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Koa Moana 23: U.S. Marine Corps Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ricardo Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    1st MLG
    PNG
    KM23
    IMEF24

