Koa Moana Marines Promoted in PNG

Three U.S. Marines were promoted while deployed in support of Task Force Koa Moana 23 during a ceremony on Goldie River Training Camp, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 1, 2023.



Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements.



The first to be promoted during the ceremony was Sgt. Cesar Rivera, a native of Ladero, Texas and a data systems administrator with the task force. The Martin High School alumnus joined the Marine Corps on July 29, 2019 and is currently assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



“It feels like a big accomplishment for my life and my Marine Corps career,” said Rivera. “I know a lot of people have helped me get to this point and I am very thankful to have those people in my life.”



According to Rivera, the ceremony was even more special because he was promoted in a country he has never been to.



“Here, I get to be around the people I work with and do big things to help the people that live here,” said Rivera. “It gives me more motivation to keep working hard.”



Following Rivera’s promotion to sergeant, Lance Cpl. Ralphkent Canezo and Lance Cpl. Pedro Ayala were promoted to their current rank.



Canezo, a native of Cebu City, Republic of the Philippines, enlisted on June 27, 2022 and currently serves as a motor vehicle operator with CLB-11.



“It feels good to get promoted,” said Canezo. “The ceremony was special because for me, I am from a place just like this. So, it was very special.”



Ayala, a native of Las Vegas, enlisted on June 6, 2022 and currently serves as a landing support specialist with CLB-11.



“Most people get promoted where they work or somewhere near there,” said Ayala, a graduate of Shadow Ridge High School. “Getting promoted in a different country on a field op was a new experience! PNG is amazing and the people are so welcoming!”



The three Marines and the task force are in PNG working on infrastructural projects including enhancing the Air Transport Wing and a range for the Papua New Guinea Defense Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 01:05 Story ID: 450385 Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Hometown: CEBU, PH Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Koa Moana Marines Promoted in PNG, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.