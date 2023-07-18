Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GSM3 Holt Communicates With Sound-Powered Telephone USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 5 of 5]

    GSM3 Holt Communicates With Sound-Powered Telephone USS Antietam (CG 54)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230731-N-KW492-1033 INDIAN OCEAN (July 31, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jon Holt, from Costa Mesa, California, communicates with a sound-powered telephone in a main engine room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 21:36
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: COSTA MESA, CA, US
