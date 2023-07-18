GSM3 Holt Inspects Strainer Assembly Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

230731-N-KW492-1032 INDIAN OCEAN (July 31, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jon Holt, from Costa Mesa, California, inspects the strainer assembly of a lube oil duplex filter in a main engine room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

