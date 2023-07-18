230731-N-KW492-1011 INDIAN OCEAN (July 31, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jon Holt, from Costa Mesa, California, verifies valve alignment in a main engine room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7944890
|VIRIN:
|230731-N-KW492-1011
|Resolution:
|5729x3819
|Size:
|835.5 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|COSTA MESA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, GSM3 Holt Verifies Valve Alignment Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT