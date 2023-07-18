USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates the 20th anniversary of its commissioning with a swim call

INDIAN OCEAN (July 30, 2023) Senior Chief Naval Air Crewman Jesse Roberts, from Bath, Maryland, assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, acts as a safety swimmer during a swim call for Sailors embarked on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 30, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

