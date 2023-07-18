Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in live fire exercise [Image 20 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in live fire exercise

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 29, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Matthew Rehmke, from French Camp, California, loads ammunition into an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 29, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7944447
    VIRIN: 230729-N-FQ639-1171
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in live fire exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    gun
    machine gun
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    practice
    training

