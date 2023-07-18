USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in live fire exercise

INDIAN OCEAN (July 29, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Matthew Rehmke, from French Camp, California, loads ammunition into an M240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 29, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

