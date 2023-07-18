The Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller, performing the duties of the under secretary of the Air Force, and U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, pose for a photo with Erik Jones, a NASCAR series cup driver with Legacy Motor Club, and the Air Force themed No. 43 Camaro ZL1, at Pocono Raceway, Penn., July 23, 2023. Jones visited the raceway to participate in the Air Force recruiting mission at the NASCAR Cup Series race as part of a longstanding partnership with Legacy Motor Club. The long-standing partnership between Legacy Motor Club and the U.S. Air Force yields at least three races during the NASCAR season in which the Air Force paint scheme is showcased on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by Erik Jones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 16:10 Photo ID: 7944037 VIRIN: 230723-F-YG657-2545 Resolution: 5765x3836 Size: 6.99 MB Location: LONG POND, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.