USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event

The Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller, performing the duties of the under secretary of the Air Force, experiences Air Force exhibit “The Hangar” at Pocono Raceway, Penn., July 23, 2023. Jones visited the raceway to participate in the Air Force recruiting mission at the NASCAR Cup Series race as part of a longstanding partnership with Legacy Motor Club. The Hangar allows guests to experience the duties of an aircraft maintainer and also includes a simulated, aerial refueling mission as a boom operator. Operators see instruments, controls, and other aircraft while listening to aircrew members and attempting to connect the boom to another plane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)

Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Location: LONG POND, PA, US