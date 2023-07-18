Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event [Image 3 of 4]

    USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event

    LONG POND, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    360th Recruiting Group

    The Hon. Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller, performing the duties of the under secretary of the Air Force, meets members of the Delayed Entry Program after delivering the Oath of Enlistment at Pocono Raceway, Penn., July 23, 2023. Jones visited the raceway to participate in the Air Force recruiting mission at the NASCAR Cup Series race as part of a longstanding partnership with Legacy Motor Club. The long-standing partnership between Legacy Motor Club and the U.S. Air Force yields at least three races during the NASCAR season in which the Air Force paint scheme is showcased on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by Erik Jones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 16:10
    Photo ID: 7944035
    VIRIN: 230723-F-YG657-2042
    Resolution: 5579x3712
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: LONG POND, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event
    USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event
    USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event
    USecAF experiences recruiting mission at NASCAR event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    recruiting
    AFRS
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    USecAF
    Pocono Raceway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT