CTE Academy Students Visit the 114th Fighter Wing

Aviation students from the Career & Technical Education Academy (CTE Academy) take selfies with an F-16 from the Viper Demonstration team at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on July 28, 2023. The CTE Academy offers students relevant, project-based learning that aligns with student’s future career plans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

