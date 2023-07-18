Aviation students from the Career & Technical Education Academy (CTE Academy) take selfies with an F-16 from the Viper Demonstration team at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on July 28, 2023. The CTE Academy offers students relevant, project-based learning that aligns with student’s future career plans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 10:59
|Photo ID:
|7943118
|VIRIN:
|230728-Z-FF222-1059
|Resolution:
|5876x3917
|Size:
|11.67 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|7
This work, CTE Academy Students Visit the 114th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT