    CTE Academy Students Visit the 114th Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 4]

    CTE Academy Students Visit the 114th Fighter Wing

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Keagen Mceneaney, left, a recent graduate of O’Gorman High School and Jacob Markley, center, sophomore from Roosevelt High School, talk with Maj. Robert Gulla, right, Maintenance Officer, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on July 28, 2023. Mceneaney and Markley are aviation students at the Career & Technical Education Academy in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

