    CTE Academy Students Visit the 114th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 4]

    CTE Academy Students Visit the 114th Fighter Wing

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aviation students from the Career & Technical Education Academy (CTE Academy) pose for a photo at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota on July 28, 2023. The CTE Academy offers students relevant, project-based learning that aligns with student’s future career plans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 7943116
    VIRIN: 230728-Z-FF222-1026
    Resolution: 5964x3976
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 6

    This work, CTE Academy Students Visit the 114th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    Air Force
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Sioux Falls Airshow
    114 Fighter Wing

