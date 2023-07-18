Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 DLA employees earn DOD Workforce Recruitment Program awards [Image 2 of 2]

    2 DLA employees earn DOD Workforce Recruitment Program awards

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency employees (left to right) Oscar Mariona-Acosta, Carrie Cash, Cristina Rivera, Janice Samuel, Allexas Kirchgessner, Michelle Phelps and Eric Spanbauer at the Defense Department’s Workforce Recruitment Program Awards ceremony, held July 27, 2023 in Alexandria, Virginia. Kirchgessner and Rivera, both from DLA Distribution, received awards during the program.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 07:07
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution
    DLA Distribution
    WRP

