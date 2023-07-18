2 DLA employees earn DOD Workforce Recruitment Program awards

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution employees Allexas Kirchgessner, left, and Cristina Rivera were honored during the Defense Department’s Workforce Recruitment Program Awards ceremony July 27, 2023 in Alexandria, Virginia. Kirchgessner was one of four recipients of the Judith C. Gilliom Outstanding WRP Award, and Rivera was named one of the WRP Recruiters of the Year.

