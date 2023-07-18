Defense Logistics Agency Distribution employees Allexas Kirchgessner, left, and Cristina Rivera were honored during the Defense Department’s Workforce Recruitment Program Awards ceremony July 27, 2023 in Alexandria, Virginia. Kirchgessner was one of four recipients of the Judith C. Gilliom Outstanding WRP Award, and Rivera was named one of the WRP Recruiters of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 07:07
|Photo ID:
|7942853
|VIRIN:
|230727-D-OH989-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2 DLA employees earn DOD Workforce Recruitment Program awards [Image 2 of 2], by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2 DLA employees earn DOD Workforce Recruitment Program awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT