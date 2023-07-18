Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Participates in Talisman Sabre 2023 [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Participates in Talisman Sabre 2023

    JAVA SEA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230722-N-QF023-1018
    JAVA SEA (July 22, 2023) A Sailor, on bridge-wing look-out watch, observes HMAS Perth (FFH 157) aboard Ticonderoga-class-guided missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during Talisman Sabre 23 in the Java Sea, July 22. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 03:30
    Photo ID: 7942625
    VIRIN: 230722-N-QF023-1018
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 845.79 KB
    Location: JAVA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Participates in Talisman Sabre 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    partnership
    hmas perth
    uss robert smalls
    talisman sabre 23

