HMAS Perth (FFH 157) Participates in Talisman Sabre 2023

JAVA SEA (July 22, 2023) HMAS Perth (FFH 157) sails in the ocean during Talisman Sabre 23 in the Java Sea, July 22. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

