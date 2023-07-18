230722-N-QF023-1256

JAVA SEA (July 22, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Ticonderoga-class-guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) get in formation with Ticonderoga-class-guided missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during Talisman Sabre 23 in the Java Sea, July 22. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).



This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) sails alongside USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Antietam (CG 54) during Talisman Sabre 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.