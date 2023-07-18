Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s test command and control in multilateral exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    GUAM

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force 20th Bomb Squadron B-52 H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana,
    prepares for takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2023. Bomber missions maintain a high state of readiness and validate an always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:14
    Location: GU
    B-52s test command and control in multilateral exercise
    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Air Forces
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Stratofortress
    B-52H
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

