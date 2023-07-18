A U.S. Air Force 20th Bomb Squadron B-52 H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana,
prepares for takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2023. Bomber missions maintain a high state of readiness and validate an always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 00:14
|Photo ID:
|7942483
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-DB515-6847
|Resolution:
|3195x2126
|Size:
|265.72 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, B-52s test command and control in multilateral exercise [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Delia Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
