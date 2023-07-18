Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:14 Photo ID: 7942483 VIRIN: 230720-F-DB515-6847 Resolution: 3195x2126 Size: 265.72 KB Location: GU

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, B-52s test command and control in multilateral exercise [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Delia Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.