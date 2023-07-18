B-52s test command and control in multilateral exercise

A U.S. Air Force 20th Bomb Squadron B-52 H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana,

Taxis the runway at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. July 20, 2023. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

