    PIEF Korean-American Summer School Children Participate in Recreational Activities at Burke Fitness Center [Image 6 of 6]

    PIEF Korean-American Summer School Children Participate in Recreational Activities at Burke Fitness Center

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) summer school children take a group photo at Burke Fitness Center on July 28, 2023. Recreational activities include a ball toss, three-legged race, parachute sprint, and more. PIEF was founded in 2014 to promote friendship with U.S. forces in Korea and their families, facilitating cross-cultural exchanges with international residents in Pyeongtaek City. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

    This work, PIEF Korean-American Summer School Children Participate in Recreational Activities at Burke Fitness Center [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    children
    fitness
    games
    IMCOM-P
    PIEF

