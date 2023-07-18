Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) summer school children take a group photo at Burke Fitness Center on July 28, 2023. Recreational activities include a ball toss, three-legged race, parachute sprint, and more. PIEF was founded in 2014 to promote friendship with U.S. forces in Korea and their families, facilitating cross-cultural exchanges with international residents in Pyeongtaek City. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 20:30 Photo ID: 7942274 VIRIN: 230728-O-A1109-1596 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 15.69 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PIEF Korean-American Summer School Children Participate in Recreational Activities at Burke Fitness Center [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.