PIEF Korean-American Summer School Children Participate in Recreational Activities at Burke Fitness Center

Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) summer school children participate in a parachute sprint at Burke Fitness Center on July 28, 2023. Activities include a three-legged race, ball toss, and more. PIEF was founded in 2014 to promote friendship with U.S. forces in Korea and their families, facilitating cross-cultural exchanges with international residents in Pyeongtaek City. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

