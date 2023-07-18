Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation (PIEF) summer school children participate in a three-legged race at Burke Fitness Center on July 28, 2023. Recreational activities include a ball toss, parachute sprint, and more. PIEF was founded in 2014 to promote friendship with U.S. forces in Korea and their families, facilitating cross-cultural exchanges with international residents in Pyeongtaek City. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 20:31
|Photo ID:
|7942271
|VIRIN:
|230728-O-A1109-1591
|Resolution:
|2370x1580
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, PIEF Korean-American Summer School Children Participate in Recreational Activities at Burke Fitness Center [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
