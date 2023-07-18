Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Ana Janjalia, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, wears a traditional Georgian dress during a cultural event celebrating Georgian heritage and traditions. Janjalia majors in Business Accounting at Penn State Abington. (Courtesy photo)

