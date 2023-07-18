Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Ana Janjalia, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, poses for a portrait July 30, 2023, at Fort Stewart. Janjalia immigrated from Georgia with her family five years ago. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 7942218
    VIRIN: 230730-Z-EH976-7380
    Resolution: 4326x5515
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Oriana White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia
    Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Determined diligence: language barrier to Iron Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Army Strong
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    PAARNG
    Soldier Spotlight
    213th RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT