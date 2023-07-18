Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ana Janjalia

U.S. Army Pfc. Ana Janjalia, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, poses for a portrait July 30, 2023, at Fort Stewart. Janjalia immigrated from Georgia with her family five years ago. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Oriana White)

