Determined diligence: language barrier to Iron Soldier

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Ana Janjalia, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Pfc. Ana Janjalia, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, wears a traditional Georgian dress during a cultural event celebrating Georgian heritage and traditions. Janjalia majors in Business Accounting at Penn State Abington. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Diligent.



U.S. Army Pfc. Ana Janjalia chose this adjective to describe herself, and for good reason. As a teenager, Janjalia had to adapt to a new culture and overcome a language barrier while navigating through all the challenges of high school.



Janjalia, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, left her native country of Georgia at 15 to start a new life with her family in the United States- approximately 5,594 miles across the globe.



"Going to high school in a foreign country was both an exciting and daunting experience," Janjalia said. "Immersing myself in a completely different culture and educational system came with its own set of challenges. One of the main difficulties I faced was the language barrier."



Janjalia said that as a non-native English speaker, communicating with her classmates and teachers initially proved quite challenging.



"I often found myself struggling to understand lectures, follow classroom discussions, and participate in group activities," Janjalia said. "However, through perseverance and determination, I gradually improved my language skills and overcame this obstacle."



Cultural differences presented their own set of challenges as well, Janjalia said. High school in a foreign country meant navigating unfamiliar social norms, customs, and traditions. Making friends and forming connections with classmates was initially very difficult.



Despite the challenges, Janjalia learned quickly and was an excellent student.



After high school, Janjalia joined the military and received the "Iron Soldier" Award when she graduated from Basic Combat Training.



Janjalia said she wanted to serve in the military because both her parents are ex-military, and she wants to make them proud.



"When I arrived in the United States 5 years ago, this nation provided me with all the necessary resources for my success and happiness," Janjalia said. "As a result, I felt a strong desire to repay and contribute to the wellbeing of all individuals residing in this country, both citizens and immigrants."



Now the twenty-year-old Janjalia attends Pennsylvania State University in Abington, Pa., and majors in Business Accounting.



"If you're thinking about joining the military, prepare yourself physically and mentally," said Janjalia. "Embrace discipline and teamwork, and be ready to serve your country with dedication and honor."