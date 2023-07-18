Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy rappel confidence course [Image 1 of 6]

    Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy rappel confidence course

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Cadets with the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy perform a rappelling confidence challenge at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2023. Cadets at the National Guard Bureau, Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy, undergo a 22-week program to help advance their education and open up future career opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    This work, Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy rappel confidence course [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Pennsylvania
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Army National Guard
    KSCA
    Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy

