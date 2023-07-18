Cadets with the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy perform a rappelling confidence challenge at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2023. Cadets at the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy undergo a 22-week program to help advance their education and open up future career opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
This work, Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy rappel confidence course [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
